America’s Got Talent: Ava Swiss from Oxford performs ‘Remember’

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent featured some fun moments, but also a powerful audition from Ava Swiss near the end of the first hour. She was from Oxford, Michigan, the site of a horrific event that transpired at the school that led to multiple lives being loss.

Before the performance, AGT aired a disclaimer noting that the audition was recorded before several recent mass tragedies — the fact that there have been more since this was recorded in the spring is a summary of the sad place we are in as a country.

For her audition, Ava chose to sing Lauren Daigle’s song “Remember,” one full of big, powerful notes. We don’t know how you don’t get emotional from this. She was there to perform, but also represent something bigger than herself. She rocked this, and we give her a lot of credit given that she’s so young and has also gone through so much.

We don’t think it is any shock to anyone out there that Ava is going on to the next round and while nothing is 100% a sure thing, we definitely think that she’s going to be back for the live shows. She’s way too good of a singer to be left behind! We know that her backstory is emotional and could get people rallying behind her as well.

Moving forward, we have a feeling that this is really going to be about song choice. If Ava can continue to find songs that perfectly suit her voice and connect with audiences, we are absolutely confident she can continue to move forward.

If you haven’t seen Ava’s audition as of yet, go ahead and check that out below. We’ll find out the lineup for the live shows at some point early next month, so fingers crossed.

