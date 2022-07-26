Virgin River season 5: Greek creator set as showrunner

When Virgin River season 5 comes to Netflix (most likely in 2023), you are going to see a brand-new person at the helm.

According to a report from TVLine, Greek creator and Chasing Life alum Patrick Sean Smith is going to be the new showrunner, and we tend to assume has done a lot of work already. Remember that Virgin River was renewed for a season 4 and 5 last year, and that allowed for a better sense of creative continuity.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

As for why previous showrunner Sue Tenney is moving on, Smith described some of that to the aforementioned publication:

“Sue had moved on to other projects, and I’d worked with Netflix on Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings so we had a pre-existing relationship … I was already a fan, and I was super excited when they came to me with the possibility. The cast cares so much about the show and the fans, and they want to put on the best show possible. I think they’ve done that for the past four seasons, so it just makes it easier for me to pick up the ball and keep running into Season 5 and beyond.”

That final statement does make us optimistic that season 5 won’t be the end for Alexandra Breckenridge and the cast, but we know not to take anything for granted here with Netflix. This is a streaming service that tends to end shows fairly early on in their runs, and often far earlier than any fan would like. We’ll just have to wait and see there but if you love Virgin River, just keep watching it! That is by far the easiest way to assume that you’re going to have a long-term future here.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Virgin River right now

What do you think about there being a new showrunner coming into Virgin River season 5?

Do you have any specific hopes for the show itself? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates on the way that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







