Magnum PI season 5: Everything to expect leading to premiere

We recognize that we’re still a long ways away from the Magnum PI season 5 premiere over at NBC. At the moment, the earliest we expect to see it is January, and it could be later than that!

Luckily, thanks in part to the magic of social media and advertising, we know there’s at least some stuff we’ll be getting from now until then. We don’t expect the next few months to be devoid of information at all; we’re probably in the quietest period of time we’re going to have now until the show comes back on the air.

So what we thought would be rather useful today is compiling a list of all of the individual things to get excited for over the next few months. We’re trying to include things in here that we know will be transpiring, as opposed to somewhat-less-tangible dreams or things we want NBC or the producers to do.

The start of filming – Whether it be a blessing ceremony or some behind-the-scenes photos, something will be done to publicly commemorate this. Filming for the fifth season could begin in September; more official details will be out after the fact.

Casting news – This is one of the first things we expect to get after production starts. It could be the reveal of some new recurring players; or, we could learn via social media that some familiar faces could be coming out. It’s almost a guarantee that we’ll hear at least one or two things in advance.

A premiere date – This won’t be the first thing we hear about when production starts but if season 5 does come out in January/February, we’ll likely get a date by the end of the year. Otherwise, we could be waiting longer.

Video footage – Whether it be a teaser or a full-length trailer, something like this should be out at least two or three weeks before the premiere. Hopefully, there’s some juicy stuff within!

A premiere synopsis – This could be out the same time as a trailer, or maybe a week or so later. We don’t expect anything too in-depth here, but it’d be nice to know something to look forward to almost right away.

