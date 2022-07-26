Heels season 2 premiere date: Is more news coming soon?

Are we inching closer to a Heels season 2 premiere date announcement at Starz? It absolutely feels like it! Yet, there are so many things that we still wish we knew a little bit more about.

Take, for example, an approximate window that the network was targeting for the Stephen Amell – Alexander Ludwig series. We know that filming has been wrapped for the show for the past few weeks, but there is still work to be done behind the scenes. Think in terms of editing the episodes and making sure that things are in a pretty perfect place (or at least close to it). Then, you have the added challenge of trying to find the right spot for the show on your schedule.

In our mind, there are a couple of different windows for where the wrestling drama could land — one is later this fall, where you could pair it with Power Book II: Ghost, which is one of the network’s biggest hits. That feels more natural than teaming it up with Outlander in the new year. You could also air it alongside Power Book IV: Force when that show returns, but we don’t expect it until a month or two into 2023, at least. Is there really a reason to wait that long?

While Heels is a drama featuring flawed characters and broken relationships, the show does have a unique charm. It is a celebration of independent wrestling, something that had way more power many decades ago before corporations swallowed a number of leagues up. They are still out there, though, and Jack Spade is still working for the best way to survive in this world.

