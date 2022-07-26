When Calls the Heart season 10 filming begins; premiere date talk

While we may be waiting for a long time still to see When Calls the Heart season 10 arrive on Hallmark Channel, we do still have good news today. After all, production is officially underway on the latest batch of episodes!

This week marked the beginning of production work in Hope Valley, otherwise known as the sets in British Columbia. This is where the cast and crew will work for the better part of the next few months. There isn’t too much in the way of behind-the-scenes content out there yet, but we have a good feeling that more and more will surface here over the next week or two. There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the season, and also so much for everyone involved to tease.

So now that production is underway, what can we say about when the show actually comes out? Really, we don’t expect things to be all that different from what we have seen in the past. This is a show that usually comes out in February or March, with the only difference being the years that we have a Christmas Special. We’d obviously love another one of those, but nothing has been confirmed there as of yet. A more formal premiere date could be announced either close to the end of this year or in early 2023.

As for the story of season 10, a lot of it begins with Elizabeth and Lucas’ engagement; we of course think that we’re going to see a wedding at some point, and that mostly comes down to both when and how the writers want to do it. There are also other relationships that deserve a focus, including Nathan and Mei and then also Rosemary and Lee expecting a baby.

