The Mandalorian, Stranger Things stars book HBO limited series

If you love The Mandalorian and Stranger Things, you now have another venue to check out two of their stars.

According to a report from Deadline, David Harbour and Pedro Pascal are currently set to topline My Dentist’s Murder Trial, a limited series based on James Lasdun’s 2017 New Yorker article titled “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities, and a lethal sedation.” This is a complicated story about Dr. Gilberto Nunez (played here by Pascal), who was indicted in 2015 for killing his friend Thomas Kolman. How did this happen? By having him ingest a substance that directly led to his death. He was found not guilty of murder in 2018, but was found guilty of fraud — he faced forgery counts for impersonating a CIA agent.

We know that HBO loves to do various true-crime series, and they have a pretty fantastic relationship with Pascal. You can argue that his breakout role was Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, and he is also starring in the upcoming video-game adaptation The Last of Us. Why wouldn’t they want to remain in business with him for a little while longer? Meanwhile, it makes sense for any network or streaming service to want Harbour on board after Stranger Things 4 shattered a number of ratings records over at Netflix.

Remember now that The Mandalorian season 3 is going to be premiering on Disney+ in February. (No specific date is out there yet.) Meanwhile, Stranger Things 5 will be lucky to be out on Netflix in 2024. It is going to be the final season of the epic series.

Are you poised to watch anything with Pedro Pascal and David Harbour in it?

