The Orville season 3 episode 9 spoilers: More ‘Domino’ details

In just under 36 hours from now, The Orville season 3 episode 9 is going to be available for streaming on Hulu. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

To us, it is clear already that “Domino” could be one of the biggest episodes that we’ve ever seen. The promos hype up a battle involving the Kaylon, and the threat they pose has been a huge part of the season from the very beginning. Is there going to be a way to stop them? It’s something that could come up for debate moving forward, but there could also be a high cost of doing so. Take a look at the full The Orville season 3 episode 9 synopsis below for further insight:

The creation of a powerful new weapon puts the Orville crew — and the entire Union — in a political and ethical quandary.

If the Union itself has a hold of this powerful weapon, then the show could be presenting a story that is perfectly within their wheelhouse. What if in order to stop the Kaylon, it means that the ship causes a massive loss of life? What if it means going against everything that they stand for? Is there a way for the Kaylon to be redeemed?

In some ways, we’d be surprised if there is absolutely resolution within this episode — unless, of course, there are other specific plans for the finale. We suppose that there are a few loose ends elsewhere, especially when you think about the Krill and Ed Mercer’s big discovery of his secret child earlier this season.

The only thing that we can say with the utmost confidence is that we’re really going to miss The Orville when it is gone, and it feels like this entire season has gone by in a blink.

