Yellowstone season 5 photo: Kelly Reilly and a horse

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is very much deep into production and as a result of that, we’re eager to get whatever behind-the-scenes tease that we can.

Take, for starters, a rather beautiful shot courtesy of Kelly Reilly (Beth), one that features the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch where the show is filmed and also Athena the horse.

One of the things that we’ve come to appreciate the most is how Yellowstone really does make the cast and crew feel like they are one with nature, even in the process of working on new episodes. We saw that recently with Denim Richards (Colby), and we’ve seen it here and there with other actors this season. The authenticity is what sets the show apart; it comes with being on a real ranch a lot of the time as opposed to just a series of soundstages. This is a show that is off the beaten path and better for it.

For Reilly’s character in particular, there is a good chance that season 5 could prove to be the best installment yet. Just think about what sort of stories lie ahead for her! One of the big ones is simply what’s going to happen with her and Market Equities after the chaos that we saw there last season; beyond just that, she also has an opportunity to blackmail Jamie and use him to pursue her and her father’s interests. We still wonder if Jamie as a puppet-Governor would be the way to keep John from having to run.

Remember, Yellowstone season 5 premieres on the Paramount Network come Sunday, November 13. You can see the aforementioned shot from Reilly over at her Instagram.

What do you want to see for Beth Dutton moving into Yellowstone season 5?

