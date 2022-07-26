Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: Anthony is back on set! (photo)

As so many of you out there probably know at this point, the cast and crew of Blue Bloods season 13 are hard at work making new episodes. They may not premiere until we get around to October, but that isn’t stopping us from talking further about some things today.

With that in mind, we bring you here a slice of behind-the-scenes fun courtesy of Anthony himself in Steve Schirripa. If you look below, you can see per Instagram a look at him on the set alongside both Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez. One of the big takeaways we have from these photos is that Anthony alongside Danny Reagan is always fun, given that they have never resisted temptation to give one another a hard time should the occasion call for it. Don’t be surprised if we see that happen again here.

Also, remember that Anthony’s presence in these photos means that there will be some crossover between Erin and Danny’s stories most likely in the premiere. This is corroborated further by the behind-the-scenes video we shared recently with Donnie and Bridget Moynahan.

One other behind-the-scenes tidbit worth noting is that for the premiere, the cast and crew were probably sweating up a storm. The temperatures in New York City have been through the roof as of late, and that’s without even considering the humanity. We honestly give them all the credit in the world for even being out there trying to stay in character. Sure, we understand that this is a part of the job, but it’s not always easy — especially when you’re wearing a full suit at the same time.

What do you want to see from Anthony and/or Erin moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Schirripa (@steveschirripaofficial)

