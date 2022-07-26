Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 trailer: Raq’s next move

As we get closer to the August 14 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, Starz is starting to lift the veil on what’s coming!

Below, you can see the newly-released trailer that hypes up a significant number of turning points in Kanan’s journey to becoming the guy we see in the original series. We’ve already seen him surrounded in violence and moving forward, that’s only going to escalate.

Do you want to watch our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review? Beyond the trailer, this is another great way to hype yourself up! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you stay up-to-date entering the new season.

Beyond this trailer, we also have an official synopsis for season 2 now courtesy of Starz, one that offers a really great sense of all of the stuff story-wise we’re going to have a chance to see:

As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.

This synopsis does make it seem like Raq could be both the hero and villain of this story. What we mean by that is that she’ll probably continue to move forward thinking that she knows what is best for this family. However, in the process of that, she will most likely alienate some of those around her, desperate to go on their own path. This is going to be an interesting thing to follow moving forward.

Related – Take a look at some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you think we’re going to see unfold on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







