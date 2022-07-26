Tom Swift season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A ticking clock…

Next week on The CW, you’re going to see Tom Swift season 1 episode 10 — and we hope you’re ready to feel a little emotional. This is the big finale! Not only that, but we caution you that you enter this episode anticipating that it is the series finale. The CW canceled the Nancy Drew spin-off earlier this summer, even without it getting a chance to air the remainder of its episodes. We know that the studio is looking for other possible homes, but the ratings haven’t been great and it could be a tough sell.

If this does turn out to be the end, let’s just hope that the show delivers something action-packed, surprising, and also full of great drama. Based on the synopsis below for the finale (which is titled “And the Cost of Forgiveness”), that seems to be the case:

CHANGES – Only hours are left before Tom (Tian Richards) must launch the rescue drone to save his father from outer space. But his plans are jeopardized by an anti-technology attack at Swift Enterprises’ Black engineering conference – and by the fallout from the discovery of his father’s shocking betrayal during Tom’s childhood. Tom will be forced to confront his deepest emotional wounds, and his journey will bring about a stunning revelation that will change his life forever. Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, Albert Mwangi and April Parker Jones also star. Rose Troche directed the episode written by Cameron Johnson & Michael Poisson (#110) Original airdate 8/2/2022.

We should also warn you to brace yourselves for a lack of resolution. Since this is a first-year show, we do tend to think there is a greater chance than usual of there being a cliffhanger. At the time this episode was written, there may have been a hope that it could be around for a little while longer.

