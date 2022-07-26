America’s Got Talent preview: Don McMillan brings dark humor

There’s another two-hour audition episode for America’s Got Talent coming tonight on NBC and within that, things are going to get dark — but also funny. We hope you love your humor with a touch of macabre cynicism.

In a short sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see a little bit of what Don brings to the table as he shows some statistics about marriage — over 40% of them end in divorce. With that being said, it means the other 50%+ end in death! It’s such a simple little joke, but his delivery really makes it work.

There are going to be some things that make Don appealing almost right away to the judges. For starters, he looks like everyone’s dad more so than a guy who is going to perform stand-up comedy. His routine is also different enough from what we’re used to seeing; there are a lot of comedians on the show these days, and you do have to find a few ways to stand out whenever possible.

For those looking for more information on McMillan in general, the PowerPoint presentation has actually been a big part of his act for a long time. He’s an engineer and former chip designer who does a ton of corporate comedy gigs, so he’s used to doing a lot of send-ups of workplace life stuffed full of technical jargon. This is a very different environment for him, so it should prove curious to see how he fares over the course of the season. Hopefully he will be selected for the live shows, mostly because he could find some fans out there in America. The person he may have the hardest time winning over long-term is Heidi Klum, largely because we know how she feels about comics by and large.

