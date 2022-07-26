Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7: Saving Mabel?

As we look ahead towards Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7 on Hulu next week, it’s clear what the #1 priority is. If you are Charles and Oliver, you have to find Mabel at all costs. Also, you have to make sure that she is okay.

It was already clear before episode 6 that someone was out to get Selena Gomez’s character, let alone the rest of the trio … but who is really behind it?

On the surface, it is easy to frame Cinda Canning as the top suspect here, given that she stands to gain a lot financially by framing Mabel as this criminal who is out to stab and hurt everyone in her path. It’s clear as day that she is doing a lot, but how far would she really go? Would she actually kill Bunny herself? That doesn’t explain why the person in the catacombs with Lucy sounded like a man.

As fun and entertaining as the past couple of episodes have been, it does really feel like we need something more substantial when it comes to clues at this point. We are only four episodes away from the end, and there are still SO many threads that are open and need to be solved. There are also still characters we tend to think we will see again in some form, whether it be Leonora or even Amy Schumer — her appearance felt a little forced to begin with, but it is weird she’s suddenly in the ether now.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7?

