Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6: Mabel set up!

We knew entering Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6, that we would get a big Cinda Canning episode. However, what was a little more unclear was just what the story would look like, or exactly how far she would go to get a story.

Well, at the end of the episode, that started to become a little bit clearer as it seems as though she set up “Bloody Mabel” aboard the subway … or did she?

At the end of the episode, Poppy called Selena Gomez’s character to warn her in the harshest terms possible that her boss has no problem lying and doing what she can to frame a story a certain way. She’s ready to turn on her boss after she was duped when it comes to a promotion. We know that Cinda’s already trashed Mabel in one recent podcast, so putting a dangerous person on a subway so that she could be recorded fighting back is just another potential exploit.

So if it wasn’t Cinda who hired this mystery person, who was it? How connected is she to the detective, or the person thought to be the detective who the trio was communicating with via text? The MIA detective in Denver only adds another weird wrinkle to all of this, and it’s something more that we have to think about over the next week.

No doubt this episode was intense, but it is fair tome out of it feeling frustrated about at least a couple of things. For starters, did we really make any progress on Bunny’s killer? Also, why in the world would Alice stage some sort of art exhibition about Mabel without her consent?

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6?

