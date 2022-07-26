Better Call Saul season 6: Will we see Gene’s world in full color?

We are now one day removed from the latest Better Call Saul season 6 episode, and this one was notable for many reasons. For starters, this is the first full episode we’ve seen for Gene Takovic — previously, he has shown up here and there in small doses. Also, Bob Odenkirk was the only series regular to appear on screen.

The entire episode was told in black-and-white, which in some ways makes a certain degree of sense. However, there are still some questions that come after the fact here, and that includes whether the producers will stick with that motif forever. Are we ever going to see the world of Gene in full color?

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Alison Tatlock (who wrote last night’s “Nippy”) noted that there were big conversations about whether to switch around the color aesthetic; however, she did not confirm that a change will happen in the future:

…We talked extensively in the room, just in terms of the trajectory of the season, about what would be color, what would be black and white when, when Gene might appear, the fact that he doesn’t appear in [the season 6 premiere] and that we hold that off, and now here he is. But in terms of moving forward, I can neither confirm nor deny.

Personally, we do think we will see a shift before the story is over to color, but there will also be a motivation to it. Take, for example, Gene finding happiness; or, him embracing even more of his older safe as opposed to what we’ve seen so far.

