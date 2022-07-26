The Flash season 9 premiere date: The wait for an announcement

Are you excited to learn The Flash season 9 premiere date at The CW? If you’re like us, you already know the answer to that.

We know that another season is coming, just like we also think that it’s likely going to be the final season. It’s admittedly a little bit weird to think about that right now, and it’s probably going to take our brain a little bit of time to process the overall legacy of the show. Heck, we’re still processing the fact that Grant Gustin and the cast weren’t at San Diego Comic-Con! This is very-much different from how DC used to handle things.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

One thing that is worth noting here is that a LOT of patience is going to be required when it comes to the future of The Flash. There is no premiere until we get to at least 2023. They’ve already made that clear and with the fall schedule set, we just don’t see that changing. It’s hard to imagine a real reason why it should. Now, there is at least a chance that they will announce a date a little later this year … but when?

Know how The CW has done things in the past with some of their start dates, it is our feeling that we’ll learn more about when the show is back come November or December — that is provided that we have a premiere set for January or February. Otherwise, it could be a little bit longer. The reason why we do think there’s a chance for a January start is the return of Stargirl at the end of next month. It should be done at the end of the year and with that in mind, the door could be open for something more later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 9 premiere date at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







