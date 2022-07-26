Magnum PI season 5: The case for an extended trailer at NBC

We know that a Magnum PI season 5 is coming — the series was saved at NBC! We’ve been rejoicing that news for a good while, but other questions do remain.

Take, for starters, just how hard NBC is going to promote it, and also in what way. Are we going to get to see some sort of full, extended trailer in advance? It feels like there is a chance.

In some ways, we suppose that this may feel like a ridiculous question — wouldn’t a lot of networks do this to promote some of their shows? Well, the truth is a little more complicated here, given that a lot of broadcast networks do not. Often, you just get a thirty-second promo teasing the premiere episode and not anything more in-depth than that. A lot of times, they don’t feel the need to promote things any further than that.

When it comes to NBC for season 5, we really hope we see something a little bit different. While we know that Magnum PI is coming on board the network with a devoted following already in tow, the powers-that-be really need to treat the series like a new thing. They have to introduce their own viewers to the show if they haven’t seen it already and that means a more substantial campaign. We’re hoping for at least a minute-long trailer, plus perhaps a few other clips here and there. A lot of this will be done with casual viewers in mind, so don’t be shocked if very little is given away about the story. The more viewers who get excited to watch, the better! That is the real thing that matters more than anything else here.

As for the premiere date, just remember that Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC when we get around to early 2023. Hopefully, more premiere-date news will be revealed soon enough.

