Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Even more mystery

We know that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 is going to be coming to AMC next Monday; want to know more now?

The first thing that we should tell you in advance here is that the network is being more secretive than usual, and you should expect this to be a key element of what we see the rest of the way. There is no episode title or synopsis as of press time; the only thing we can say is that Thomas Schnauz both wrote and directed it. Given his contributions to the series so far, we tend to have full confidence that it will deliver.

The most important thing to remember entering both this episode and the rest of the season is that there is room for many more surprises. This is something that the writers and cast have hyped up time and time again. It’s one of the reasons why there’s been so much comfort in revealing some secrets in advance, including the presence of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. They were able to keep the appearance of Jim O’Heir tonight a mystery in advance, plus the reality that Gene is now done with Jeff — at least seemingly. We’ll see if that lasts.

Do we think that it’s going to be hard for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould to stick the landing? Sure, especially since series finales have become so hard over the years in the social-media age. So long as they true to their original intentions, we at least know that we’ll personally be satisfied. It’s hard to speak for anyone else.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11?

