American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: FX’s debate

We are happy to know that an American Horror Story season 11 is coming to FX, but there is still a lot to think about. That’s especially the case when it comes to both the overall theme and also the premiere date.

At this point, it is probably clear to everyone out there that the network is being secretive; that is what they have done for years now when it comes to keeping details under wraps. They don’t want to share anything until they feel it’s necessary.

As frustrating as it may be right now, we’re not sure that the network feels it is necessarily, and another show on the schedule has a lot to do with that. Enter the aforementioned American Horror Stories. Because that show is just one week into its run at this point, there may be concerns that season 11 promo would seriously undercut what they are actually doing on the spin-off show. It’s great for people to be thinking about the franchise, but Horror Stories should stand on its own. It shouldn’t just be se some show that people buy their time with before we get around to the regular one airing.

It’s also true that FX probably doesn’t want to reveal an official premiere date until the new season is a little further along in production. It’s always possible that there could be a delay, even if nobody involved wants that. The earliest that we anticipate having the show back is at some point in either September or October.

