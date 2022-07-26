The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Does Rachel want to leave?

As we get ourselves prepared in advance for The Bachelorette episode 4, it absolutely does feel like we’re moving in a new direction. Ultimately, it has to! Guys have to start feeling more confident as to if they want to pursue Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey — this isn’t a show where the whole season can be full of decision and question marks.

Yet, there are at least some coming in the next new episode based on the promo, including whether or not Rachel still even wants to be a part of this moving forward. Is she done with this whole experience? There are some reasons for her to be disillusioned right now, starting with the fact that she’s been rejected by guys already this season, and there is certainly a good chance that this is only going to continue. She has to prepare for that, just as she also has to prepare for the possibility that her heart could be shattered by the end of it.

Also, there’s some drama that she’s going to have to take on, and it’s not even something that Gabby is stuck with on the same level.

So how will the journeys for the two women be split? Well, it seems like they will still congregate for rose ceremonies, but they will each have largely their own pool of guys at this point. We wonder if any guys having second thoughts comes from the old saying that “you want what you can’t have.” We’ve seen that play out a number of times on reality TV, and there’s easily a chance it could happen again.

We do hope that there’s a genuine love story under all of this; we know it can be hard to find amidst the chaos…

