All Rise season 3 episode 8 video: A story all about ‘what if…’

Tomorrow night on All Rise season 3 episode 8, we hope you are prepared for something a little bit different. “Lola Through the Looking Glass” isn’t meant to look or feel like any other story you’ve seen on the show. Instead, it is designed to make you ask big questions and also recognize the impact of choice.

Lola Carmichael did not end up becoming a judge through sheer coincidence; it was a matter of important choices that got her to this point. You will see a lot of this play out over the course of this episode, as Simone Missick’s character dreams up a very different path! While the Hall of Justice is still involved, the promo below reminds you that things are not even close to the same as what they once were.

How much will this episode prove relevant to what’s going on in the real world? That’s a part of what makes it interesting! From a creative standpoint, we’re sure that the cast and crew loved this opportunity to play around and paint a little bit of a different picture. Yet, along the way you have to remember that there needs to be substance underneath. We’re looking forward to seeing more of what that is, let alone how things are going to play into the rest of the season.

If you do like All Rise when it is character-focused, we do think there’s a good chance that you will love this. It could very much be fun at moments, but there could be a dramatic undercurrent underneath. Just remember that there is a specific reason why Lola would be contemplating all of this in the first place.

