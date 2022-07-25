Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will it come out during filming?

Did know that we’re ready to get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+? You probably did, largely because almost every person out there who loves this show is ready for it. There are at least twelve more episodes left of this show, and we are ready to savor every single one.

As some of you may already know, filming for the new batch of episodes is currently underway. This leads to us asking now the following question: Are we going to get a premiere date for the new season before it wraps? Can we realistically hope for that? Obviously, we do think a date is coming soon … but it’s a measure of how soon.

While with some shows we think there’s a real desire to wait until filming is done, we don’t think that has to be the case here. If season 3 is coming out this fall, Apple may just choose to get the date out there sooner rather than later to generate discussion and we wouldn’t blame them at all. They know that there will still be time for filming to wrap, and for a lot of the episodes to be properly edited. There’s also a good little window in here to announce a date where there isn’t a lot of other big-time TV news. The next big time for major headlines is probably either the series finale of Better Call Saul or the premiere of House of the Dragon, and those are still weeks away! While not strike while the iron is hot and work to control the narrative a little bit?

The best thing about Ted Lasso in general is that there are SO many things to be excited for. Sure, the show has a lot of humor to it, but there’s also a lot of heart. It can make you laugh one moment and then tear up the next.

