Blue Bloods season 13 spoilers: Baker is back! (photo)

For those of you who are not aware, filming on Blue Bloods season 13 started last week, and we’re of course happy to get more teases whenever we can. Today, that means revealing that Abigail Hawk is back on set!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories (see below), you can see Hawk sharing her excitement that she is back once more as Abigail Baker. The character is one of Frank’s key advisers, and we also tend to think she’s a fan favorite among the characters who are not a part of the Reagan family. She’s shown over the years a real devotion to Frank, but also a willingness to challenge him if his perspective is outdated or limited on a given subject.

So what can we hope to see from Baker moving forward? We know that she tends to get a couple of larger storylines a season, and it would be fun to see more of her family outside of the job. Beyond that, though, we’d also be curious to explore more of her past within the NYPD or see her utilize some skills that she can’t always use while at 1 Police Plaza. The only reason we don’t get more of her is simply because this show has such a big cast — you have the Reagans, and of course they are going to command the spotlight more than anyone else. Then, you also have characters like Baez and Anthony who tend to get a few major stories a season. We’ll take however much of Baker we can.

As for when Blue Bloods is going to be back on CBS, think in terms of Friday, October 7 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have more news along the way.

