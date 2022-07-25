Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: How Emmys will play a role

We know that there is SO much to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime, especially on the heels of so much Emmy love! We recently saw the series itself get nominated at the primetime awards show, with the same being said for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

All of this collectively sets the stage for great stuff moving forward, and potentially more viewers. It also could influence greatly what the network wants to do in terms of season 2.

Remember that awards consideration does matter a lot to networks. It’s one of the reasons why they spend so much money on those “For Your Consideration” banners. It’s a way to get people talking about the show in a form that they don’t, in the end, have to directly pay for. It’s instant motivation for people to watch. We know that the show and the cast are getting all of these nods for season 1, and it goes without saying that Showtime would equally want something like this for season 2.

Basically, what they need to do now is find a place in order to get the show more nominations for season 2, and to keep this train of publicity/consideration going. It deems it absolutely important that season 2 premieres before we get around to the start of June. We personally think that Showtime wants it back far before then anyway, but this puts a cap on when it could premiere. There’s no reason to avoid the next awards season if you’ve got a show you feel is worthy, and based on everything we’ve seen so far, Yellowjackets is that and then some.

