Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 poster teases ‘Nippy,’ Gene

Coming in just a matter of hours from now, Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 is going to arrive — and we have more reasons to be excited than ever!

If you missed it, the title for this episode is “Nippy,” and we’ve long had questions as to what in the world that means. Thanks to a new teaser poster courtesy of AMC, though, we’re starting to get a much better sense … and it is great news for Gene fans.

The first thing to note is the caption for the post here: “Bring a jacket.” We know that Omaha can get pretty cold at night, and we’ve seen snow in some of the flash-forwards where we’ve seen this character already! Also, the poster shows a black-and-white cinnamon roll, which is a reminder of 1) the visual aesthetic of the Gene timeline and 2) his job at Cinnabon. It’s so interesting that a popular mall chain is so game to have themselves used on a show like this, especially since being Cinnabon employee Gene is his penance for everything that he’s done. (Kudos to the cinnamon roll people, we guess.)

So what’s with the ring? Our feeling is that it is Marco’s ring, a reference to Marco Pasternak and his history with Jimmy. It’s a reminder that even after undergoing his personal transformation, Gene has not forgotten who he once was — it’s one of the few reminders of being Jimmy McGill and/or Saul Goodman that he can have with him.

How do you think Gene will factor into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10?

