The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson on jump to Ahsoka series

Following her live-action debut as Ahsoka over on The Mandalorian, we hope you’re ready for the character to have her own spotlight! Next year, Rosario Dawson is going to star in her very own Ahsoka series, and we’re already extremely excited to see this story unfold. There’s so much we know about the character courtesy of the animated series and yet, there’s still so much more we can learn. It’s exciting also having someone like Dawson in the lead, given her experience and respect for this character.

So is there still potential for surprises, despite how much we know about Ahsoka already? You better believe it.

Be sure to watch our finale review for Obi-Wan Kenobi! Below, we get into everything that happened, plus our hopes for a possible season 2. After you watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage from the entire Disney+ Star Wars universe.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dawson had the following to say about stepping into these shoes, especially after getting to play her on The Mandalorian season 2:

“What I love is that these little things we’ve gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore … I think whether you’ve seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she’s still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That’s what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey.”

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We think at this point there is a pretty successful blueprint for making a great Star Wars show, and it really starts with the character. Allow us to get inside their head and recognize what makes them tick! While the special effects are often spectacular, the reality remains that we’ve seen SO many battle scenes at this point. It’s a little bit easier to feel numb to some of that over time.

Hopefully, we’ll get even more news on Ahsoka, premiere date included, over the next several months.

Related – Check out more news on The Mandalorian, including when it will return!

Are you expecting a pretty smooth transition from The Mandalorian into Ahsoka?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for more news. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







