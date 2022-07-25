The Bachelorette episode 3 video: Gabby, Rachel make a change

Tonight on ABC The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to air, and dare we say that (gasp!) it’s going to be dramatic! This is going to be one of the biggest episodes of the season so far, mostly because it could be where everything starts to shift and turn for good.

In the promo below, you can see both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia come to the realization that the process in its current form isn’t working, which really shouldn’t come as that much of a shock. One of the things about being the lead of your own season is that it’s supposed to be empowering … at least to a certain extent. That isn’t happening when you have guys straight-up rejecting you at the Rose Ceremony, which is happening to Rachel potentially on more than one occasion. (It’s pretty easy to feel bad for her here.)

If we were to make a (bold?) prediction, it’s that this is going to be the episode where the two leads force the men into making a decision: Who do they really want to pursue? In doing this, there is inevitably going to be a little bit of heartbreak, but we almost deem that as necessary. If that is a way to get everyone from point A to point B when it comes to the journey, it’s better in the end.

We’ll admit that the twist for this season has offered up at least an interesting shake-up to the format; however, it would get tiresome to watch this same sort of thing play out for the rest of the season. This is 100% the best time to make a change; we’re already ready to see how things look at the end of it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 3?

