Irma Vep season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO? The latest

Following today’s big finale, can you expect an Irma Vep season 2 renewal over at HBO? Or, is this officially the end of the road?

We wouldn’t be shocked if there are millions of people desperate for more of this world. Alicia Vikander has of course been outstanding as Mira, and even beyond her this entire story has been delightfully satirical of Hollywood in a way that you rarely see. It’s really held nothing back in getting into all of the various highs and lows that come with working in this town — even if you are filming a movie on a completely different continent.

Of course, this is where we do come to hand down a little bit of bad news: You shouldn’t expect anything else from the world of Irma Vep, whether it be now or some other point in the future. This was designed from the start to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. That was probably the appeal for Vikander, a big-name actress who has no real issue getting top billing in feature films. This show also had a specific arthouse feel to it, and there may have been concerns from the get-go that trying to extend it beyond the original premise could in some way dilute its overall feel.

So rather than necessarily expect something more from this particular world, let’s just hope that HBO looks at this show as inspiration to try other really unique projects that are funny, but also character-focused and deeply dramatic when required to be. This show was an homage to a bygone era of filmmaking, but also a delightful bit of social commentary about the various problems with the industry today. It’s a gift that it existed at all.

Do you want to see an Irma Vep season 2, or at least something else from this world?

