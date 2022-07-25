Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Preparing for chaos! (day 19)

Tomorrow in the Big Brother 24 house, we are going to have a Veto Ceremony for the ages. Unless secrets start spilling over the next few hours, we could have one of the better mid-week blindsides we’ve had in some time.

For those who are currently in the Dark, Michael & Brittany won the Veto and with that power, they are allowing Turner to nominate Ameerah & Terrance as replacement nominees. This is a chance to take out a huge threat in Ameerah, and Turner is now working with Taylor in an alliance called The Leftovers alongside Joseph, Kyle, Monte, Michael, and Brittany. They all have a good bit of power and are ready to 100% use it.

While we are waiting for the Veto Ceremony to happen, some people in the house are already looking beyond it. Kyle and Monte are smartly well-aware that they need to tell The Leftovers about their last major alliance in Po’s Pack, since Ameerah is going to use that against them the moment she goes on the block. They have to cover their butts and be transparent about their game in the past if they want to move forward. By getting rid of Ameerah, it’s already going to be clear that there is a line in the sand.

Hilariously, it does also seem like some players outside of this new alliance are aware that something is up. Take Alyssa, for example, going to Kyle and trying to downplay the Old Skool alliance she previously told him about (Alyssa, Ameerah, Jasmine, Nicole, Terrance, and Daniel). It was ironically this information that caused Kyle to work to get the ball rolling on this new alliance elsewhere! Kyle is playing Alyssa hard right now, even if she does like her on a personal level and there could be showmance potential later in the game.

Taylor apologizes to Nicole

Why? Well, it stems from something that happened while feeds were down in the Veto — it’s hard to know without proper context, but Taylor suggested something to Nicole about not being able to complete a challenge that was blown way out of proportion. It doesn’t really need to be something she apologizes for, but Taylor is just trying to play a part right now in the game — and for now, she’s doing it really well!

