Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9 promo: Is Pope confessing?

Just in case you needed to know that things are really going to hit the fan entering Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9, we like to think we’ve got all of the evidence you need.

If you look below, you can see the promo for an episode that could leave Pope on the brink of total disaster. He now recognizes that Detective Thompson is after him but unfortunately, there may be very little that he can do about it. How do you confront a threat without any leverage? She already is accusing him of a crime that he actually committed, and he is also in a spot now where he is left scrambling — and the same goes for his family.

It already seems within this episode that Pope is going to be in an interrogation room, and that is far from a good start in terms of whatever is going to be coming up for him next. What does a guy like him do when he is pressured? That’s also a spot where his family can’t help.

We’re also seeing the word “redemption” thrown around in regards to Pope’s future, and that is one of those triggers that could get him to confess. Remember that this a popular tenet in religion, and we’ve gotten another reminder this season that Shawn Hatosy’s character has felt a sense of belonging from the church before.

As for what else is happening in this episode, is Craig going to get in a better place mentally? We sure hope so, and the same goes for Renn after what they just did.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9?

