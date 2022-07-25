Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10: Walt, Jesse anticipation!

There is a great deal to be excited about in regards to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 on AMC later tonight. So what’s at the top of the list? Let’s just say it is a pair of familiar faces from the world of Breaking Bad.

Based on where we are in the story, it makes perfect sense for Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to show up tonight as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Jimmy is now fully embracing the role of Saul Goodman, and he is the sort of person these two would require for some “services.”

Now, the bigger question to us is how these two characters are going to be featured. You don’t want to just do some of the same exact scenes from the original show, but cannot alter the canon that is already in place. (Well, we suppose that you could, but nobody would be altogether happy about that.) With this in mind, we suppose that the real goal here is that you work to find a way to give us Walt/Jesse scenes that are meaningful to Saul, but weren’t important back when Breaking Bad wasn’t meant to be about him. Think in similar terms to what we got from Cranston in his return in El Camino.

The only thing that seems to be known is that these appearances by Paul and Cranston are not just meant to be tiny one-off bits — they have some larger value, and that is something we are meant to see over potentially more than one episode! This isn’t meant to be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo.

Do you think we are going to see Walt and Jesse entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10?

How do think that their story will play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

