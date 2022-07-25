Only Murders in the Building season 2: Cinda Canning as a suspect

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 6 is going to be coming up on Hulu in just over 24 hours — and with this marks a return for Cinda Canning!

Of course, on paper we’re just thrilled to have Cinda back around because Tina Fey is brilliant. One of the real strengths of this show at this point is its ability to give so many fantastic people opportunities to shine, and this is the perfect role for the 30 Rock alum to play. Cinda can seem supportive one second and then biting and manipulative the next. We already know that she has no issue exploiting Charles, Mabel, and Oliver as suspects for her own financial gain as a podcaster.

Could her motives actually be even more nefarious than it first appears on the surface? This is definitely a fun thing to think about at the moment! Remember that Cinda does benefit financially from the trio being in trouble, so there is a universe where she is behind Bunny’s death knowing that it would boost her profile and also potentially screw over her competition. Also, how much fun would it be if Tina Fey is the killer since she’s been a part of the show since season 1?

As much fun as this is to think about, though, there are some significant holes in this theory. Where do we start? Well, for starters, Cinda has no motive to specifically kill Bunny, nor a potential understanding of the building’s inner workings. We’ve also gotten enough clues (the cough in the hallway) to make us think that the killer is likely a man.

Do we think that Cinda is a rival? 100%, but she’d also need to be a total psychopath to kill someone she doesn’t really know (seemingly) just for the sake of more podcast money, especially when she is already a big name.

Do you think that Cinda Canning is responsible at all for Bunny’s death on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Do you think that Cinda Canning is responsible at all for Bunny's death on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

