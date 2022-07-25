Westworld season 4 episode 5: The opening of Christina’s eyes

Just one week after a crazy, world-altering episode, Westworld season 4 has done it all over again in “Zhuangzi.” What in the world happened? This was a crazy, super-intense episode that gave us a window into the hosts and the parasites — and also Christina finally starting to learn the truth about the world around her.

This is where we give Teddy a gigantic thank-you for showing up and telling Evan Rachel Wood’s character that her world “is a lie.” He opened her eyes to the truth that is happening all around her — and also the control that she has in it. We’ve known from the start of the season that she was a storyteller, but to have a unique control of the story around her? That is something totally different. She can manipulate the canvas of New York City all around her.

Just as Teddy told her, she is a “god” — a reluctant god, but one nonetheless. She has such a deeper role than she ever imagined, and it certainly feels like there is a reason she looks so much like Dolores.

Because Christina saw the tower at the end of the episode, she is starting to realize more of how this city is a grand experiment — one that she is firmly a part of. Yet, how she really fits into the greater picture remains to be seen. We know that Hale has a plan but at the same time, there are still particulars of it that need to be made clear.

In general, we’re just pleased to be coming out of this episode feeling like we can understand the story in much more specific terms. Nothing is as obtuse or hard to grasp as it was, and it’s clear now that in some demented way, we’ve been watching Hale’s vision play out from the start of the season.

