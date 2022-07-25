Westworld season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Hale’s vision in trouble?

Next week on Westworld season 4 episode 6, you better be prepared for things to completely and totally hit the fan. We are gearing up for some truly spectacular brand of craziness! After all, you have a host like Hale running the show, but also still major questions. Take, for example, whether or not anyone can possibly fight back.

We saw tonight that so much of Hale’s power comes via control. After all, consider what she’s got with the tower. She has figured out a way to get some of what she wants, but she is not still fully there. She doesn’t want to just be the splitting image of her hosts; instead, she wants to do something a little bit different. Whether or not she can do that remains to be seen.

We are now at a point, though, where things are going to move quickly, and you see that in promo for what is coming up next. Caleb is fighting back. Hale may not have the entire control that she once thought.

In general, one of the big themes that we’ve seen for Westworld season 4 is history repeating itself. We saw the hosts fight back against the humans in the earlier seasons; now, we’re in a spot where William is being told to question his own reality, while Christina is starting to wonder about whether or not New York City is simply a canvas. Her eyes are starting to be opened and yet, there are questions aplenty as to what that really means. She knows more than she ever has before, but what does that really mean? How exactly can she contend or even conquer this information?

All of a sudden, the story for Evan Rachel Wood is going to become all the more important this season.

