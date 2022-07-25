Big Brother 24: Where is Julie Chen, Pooch extended interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode, are you looking for the extended interview with Julie Chen and Pooch? We understand, and we’re happy to help!

Before we got further, remember that we post more Big Brother 24 updates multiple times a day! Head over here in the event you want to check those out.

During the episode, we heard from Julie that there will be an extended chat posted to the official Big Brother Instagram page. This is a chance to presumably dive deeper into the game and some of the mistakes that Pooch made. The biggest one was obvious, as he put himself up on the block willingly. Why in the world would someone do that? It makes almost no sense.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Yet, he got cocky. This is the mistake of a lot of people early on. You think things are going for you and assume that they will forever.

What’s going to be interested in this extended interview is seeing if Pooch can show even more perspective on his game in a relatively short period of time. We thought there was a chance he would’ve known something from the other players before the vote, but that didn’t happen — this was a traditional blindside and a unanimous one at that. Kudos to him for at least giving the other people credit and not being bitter; he realized his mistake in allowing the other players a chance to take out a big threat. Had he not volunteered, who knows what would’ve happened this week? Taylor might have stayed the target, since that was an easier move.

The real strange thing about this interview (which should be posted either later tonight or in the morning) is that it was actually filmed on Thursday night, alongside the rest of the eviction. January 6 coverage forced CBS to delay things; we’re just happy that the live feeds still were around for all of the weekend. There was no guarantee we’d get that!

What did you think about Pooch’s gameplay and exit on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







