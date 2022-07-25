Severance season 2 premiere date: The priorities for Apple TV+

If you are very-much curious in getting the Severance season 2 premiere date, just know that you are one of MANY people out there. The Apple TV+ series has done a great job of assembling an audience through the first season, and it could only expand from here.

Fresh off of some Emmy love, we tend to think personally that it is only going to get more popular from here! This is one of the reasons why Apple is probably not going to be in a hurry to rush anything along here. They will give the writers time to follow up on the mysteries established in season 1; after all, they’re going to understand that this is the best thing they can possibly do for themselves.

In speaking on some of the story priorities moving forward, here is some of what executive producer Ben Stiller had to say recently to Entertainment Weekly:

“There are these very obvious questions that were posed at the end of season 1 that we understand people are wondering about and feel a responsibility in some way to make season 2 a satisfying experience for them in regards to that and in the world of the show.”

We do tend to think that season 2 will answer some questions, but we don’t honestly be surprised if it does all of them. Aren’t they going to want a season 3? For Apple, setting the stage for that could be a priority, along with giving the creative team plenty of time to make some season 2 magic.

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, our hope is that we’re going to see the second season premiere at some point in the summer or fall next year. More news could be coming before 2022 wraps up.

Are you sad that there isn’t going to be a Severance season 2 premiere date for some time?

What do you think is next when it comes to the story? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

