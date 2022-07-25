Cobra Kai season 5: Is another trailer on the way?

Are we going to be getting another Cobra Kai season 5 trailer at some point in the near future? On paper, you can argue it makes all the sense in the world and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the last major trailer we got was all the way back in May. Shouldn’t there be another one soon, given that the series should be out when we get around to early September? It absolutely feels that way, and this looks like a proper opportunity to get a little bit further into this.

If we are to chart when Netflix will release something more based on when they have for similar shows in the past, it feels like some Cobra Kai footage will be coming when we get around to a few weeks before the premiere; or, a few weeks from today. That just gives them one more opportunity to build up what should be a REALLY exciting future for this series.

So what is at the forefront of season 5? For starters, we’re going to see a fantastic showdown between Daniel LaRusso and Terry Silver, who is currently working to make Cobra Kai a much more Valley-wide entity. That’s a problem, and Daniel is taking on some desperate measures in order to ensure he is stopped — hence, him bringing Chozen on board. We’re sure that Johnny will be on board with the idea, but he’s preoccupied following Miguel to Mexico — at least at the start of the season.

