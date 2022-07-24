Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Star talks filming, possible end

Who doesn’t want a good bit of Ted Lasso season 3 conversation, especially as we near some major news on the series?

As many of you know who have been around at the page for some time, we are all eagerly awaiting some sort of formal news on a premiere date. While we can’t give you a super-specific one yet, we do have more clues! In the video below from Jimmy Kimmel Live! you can see Hannah Waddingham discuss all things pertaining to the show with guest host RuPaul.

On the subject of season 3 in particular, the actress behind Rebecca notes that they are still filming — which means that we are, most likely, at least a couple of months out from the show being back on Apple TV+. We’re sure that early season 3 episodes are currently in post-production, but we thing things need to be a bit further along behind the scenes for the series to come back. The date we’ve heard for a while is “fall,” and we still believe personally that the October date makes the most sense.

This interview in its totality is an utter delight for anyone who loves Ted Lasso, and Waddingham is so much fun to listen to as a late-night storyteller. She talks about being on set, her background, and also how season 3 doesn’t necessarily have to be the end even if there is no season 4 in the near future. They could always just go away for a while and come back! (We’re sure that the cast is tired of being asked about final-season rumors, but it’s really a compliment to the story at the end of the day that people want more of it.)

One random aside…

Does anyone else think that Hannah would be a fantastic Saturday Night Live host? With her stage background and relationship with Jason Sudeikis, we really want to see this happen.

When do you most want to see Ted Lasso season 3 premiere over on Apple TV+?

