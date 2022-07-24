Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony prep (day 19)

We know that the Veto Ceremony is not happening in the Big Brother 24 house until tomorrow, but it’s going to be DRAMATIC. It’s easily one of the most interesting house events that we’ve seen so far.

Where do we start off here? Let’s just remind you that Head of Household Turner nominated Michael & Brittany for eviction, with the original plan being to remove Taylor from the equation this week as a replacement nominee. Michael & Brittany won Veto and because of that, technically he had the opportunity to do this.

However, Turner isn’t going that route anymore. The plan has shifted to where Ameerah is the target now, and he has a new alliance in The Leftovers backing him up. This is one that includes Taylor and him alongside Kyle, Joseph, Monte, Brittany, and Michael. They’ve kept their true intentions tomorrow a secret for now, and it hasn’t been easy. Turner, for example, has already had to listen in on some Taylor-bashing sessions. There is still a lot of tension in the house after an incident that happened before the Veto with Nicole, Daniel, and Taylor at the center of it, and it feels like Nicole/Daniel were very much the aggressors in this.

Everyone is going to be shook when the ceremony happens as this afternoon, we’ve really gotten the sense that most of the Ameerah side of the house is just relaxing and plotting their next moves. This is the calm before the storm, and there’s a great chance that nothing this season is going to be the same. Turner has some concerns that Ameerah is going to push really hard to get the votes onto Terrance, but why would someone get him out? He’s neither a big physical nor strategic threat right now; Ameerah is clearly the far bigger target.

Do you think we’re going to have a blindside at the Big Brother 24 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

