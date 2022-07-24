Riverdale season 6 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Night of the Comet

Next week on The CW, Riverdale season 6 episode 22 is going to arrive, and this one will be enormous — it’s the big finale! “Night of the Comet” has the task of trying to wrap up everything that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, especially with the Percival arc. We suppose that it’s possible that there are more episodes with that character, but we really don’t think there needs to be.

Instead, we think of the finale as a way to tie together some details of the current story, while also setting the stage and teasing what lies ahead. We know that there is a season 7! Of course, we also know that this is going to be the final season. It makes sense for the writers to try and tee that up somehow, which is why we are anticipating a big cliffhanger at the end of the road.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 22 synopsis with a few more details all about what lies ahead:

CROSSROADS – Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.

We recognize that this may be not be the most descriptive synopsis in the world, but it really doesn’t need to be. The most important thing right now is just that we have a good sense that there is going to be action, drama, and perhaps even death this time around. Who knows? This could be a death that actually sticks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale

What do you most want to see on the Riverdale season 6 finale?

Is there any one thing you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







