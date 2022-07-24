We Hunt Together season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the events of the season 2 finale today on Showtime, do you want to see a We Hunt Together season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road here?

There are a few things that we should point out here from the start, but let’s begin with this: Nothing is 100% official when it comes to the overseas drama. There’s certainly still a chance that it could come back, but we should note that the premium-cable network is not in complete control of this situation. This is an acquisition, and that changes things. There are fundamentally so many moving parts with a season 3 and we have to wait and see where things go.

First and foremost, we should note that if there is a renewal coming for We Hunt Together, it could come at some point over the next few months. If that happens, we could see the series back at some point in 2023 or 2024. There isn’t an immediate hurry for more news, mostly because there is fundamentally no real need for anything. Showtime has enough programming to ensure that they don’t have to rush into anything, and we certainly don’t think that they will want to rush into anything here.

The big question that Showtime will have to ask itself, beyond just if another season is greenlit overseas, is whether or not this is the perfect series to add to their roster of shows. They have a lot of different stuff on their schedule already, so what else works as a good fit? What is another complimentary piece? Regardless of what the future holds here, we certainly don’t think that they are done acquiring content. This is something that more than likely will be a significant part of their programming strategy for a rather long time. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Do you want to see a We Hunt Together season 3 over at Showtime?

