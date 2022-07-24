Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere date: Where is it on Netflix?

Are you eager to get a Too Hot to Handle season 4 over on Netflix? You are not alone, as the reality dating show is one of the streaming service’s most addictive. It is funny, it is over-the-top, and occasionally people do actually learn something from the whole process.

Now, we just need to wait and see when the reality TV sensation is actually back.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what can we say for now? We suppose the best place to start is a reminder that there IS another season coming! That was announced several months ago, and that puts us in a spot where we tend to think more news will be coming before long. Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped about their productions, so they have not released any information when it comes to filming. That obviously ties into a premiere date. There was only a seven-month wait between season 2 and season 3, but that was aided by the fact that the two seasons shot back-to-back. This one did not have the same luxury.

Given that this show doesn’t take a long time to film or edit compared to Netflix’s scripted entitles, it is fair to anticipate it back in either fall 2022 or early 2023. It mostly comes down to when the streaming service wants to schedule it.

The #1 question we have

How are the producers going to dupe contestants this time, or will they at all? Remember for a minute here that Too Hot to Handle was able to trick contestants into thinking that they weren’t on this show before they later revealed the truth. It’s possible this time around that the contestants know it in advance — it would be interesting to see people who come on board who are willingly interested in changing. Yet, isn’t a big part of the show’s fun the element of surprise?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Too Hot to Handle right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Too Hot to Handle season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are even more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







