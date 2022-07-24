Is Dark Winds new tonight over at AMC? Are we going to be getting another story featuring Leaphorn and Chee?

Following the events of this past episode, there is absolutely no problem with wanting to get more of this story and these characters. We wish that we did! Unfortunately, that just is not the case. There is no new episode tonight and instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a LONG time.

At the moment, there is no premiere date for the latest batch of episodes and instead, we are merely settling for the news that there are more episodes coming. It’s at least comforting that you don’t have to worry about it, but we certainly wish that we’d have a chance to at least get a premiere date! Judging from the timing of the renewal and the episode count, we definitely think that a 2023 launch is feasible; it mostly just comes down to when the network wants to put it out.

For those wondering, the plan is for each season of Dark Winds to be based on a different Tony Hillerman novel, and there are absolutely a number of different stories out there that can still be explored. As a matter of fact, it would take a record-setting amount of seasons for an AMC show if Dark Winds were to adapt them all. The creative team has their pick of where they want things to go from here, so we have a chance to just sit back, relax, and be excited.

Hopefully, more details related to season 3 will be available when we get around to the spring — that’s just one more thing you can go ahead and look forward to in advance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Dark Winds season 2 over on AMC?

Are you sad there is no episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

