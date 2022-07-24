Loki season 2 premiere date window revealed at Disney+

Want to get a Loki season 2 premiere date over at Disney+ — or, at the very least, a better sense of when it is coming? Thankfully, we’ve got more news on that now!

Today at San Diego Comic-Con, the streaming service revealed that the Tom Hiddleston series will be back in the summer of 2023. There’s no further specifics beyond that, but there also doesn’t need to be. We’re still a good year out! We know at least that filming for the second season is currently underway, and that Owen Wilson will be coming back alongside Hiddleston. Loki is the first live-action Marvel – Disney+ series to get a second season, and this is not always an easy thing to pull off. A lot of these characters are ultimately used for some other things. Take, for example, Ms. Marvel heading over to The Marvels. Meanwhile, the story of WandaVision in some ways set the stage for the most-recent Doctor Strange movie.

Of course, there aren’t TOO many details out there about the future of Loki, mostly because this show is so weird and imaginative that you don’t want to know too much in advance. The best thing is to just dive into the story and immerse yourselves in the variants and all of the various surprises.

For those who were wondering, we are also going to be seeing the arrival of Echo, the series first introduced back in Hawkeye, at some point in the spring of next year. There is so much to be excited about here, and we just have to wait and see what transpires when we get a trailer or some other footage.

In general, Disney has a long-term plan with so many of their series and movies — will that include a season 3 down the line? Absolutely, we’d love to find out!

