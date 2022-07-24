Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Week 3 Veto aftermath (day 18)

Earlier today, the Power of Veto Competition happened within the Big Brother 24 house — want to know more about where things stand right now?

In case you missed it, the combination of Michael & Brittany (who were on the block due to the Bestie twist) won the Veto, which means that Head of Household Turner has to nominate another pair. Before the Veto, the plan was to have it be Ameerah & Terrance with the goal to get Ameerah ultimately out of the game. Has that changed?

Related – Get some more updates on Big Brother, including MULTIPLE stories about the live feeds every day

Based on what we’ve seen on the feeds tonight, it does still seem like Ameerah is going to be the target — though the plan is as under wraps as possible. While Monte and Turner both have told Taylor she’s not going anywhere, there is a real fear of saying too much and spoiling the plan. It could be a big surprise at the Veto Ceremony on Monday. It feels like Turner would like to know a little bit more as to who is 100% responsible for Pooch’s eviction, but you’re never going to get a straight answer in this house.

The difficult part of the night

It’s easily the fallout from the argument involving Daniel screaming at Taylor, which may never even make it onto the show. Some of this seems to be due to the fact that Daniel holds Taylor (wrongfully) responsible for Paloma’s exit, and there is some really cruel implications thrown in here. Really, the fallout of this has caused Taylor to reveal to a number of people that she won Miss Congeniality, largely as a way to show that she isn’t some mean and horrible person.

Obviously, we know the truth watching from home, and a number of other people are going to be well-aware of it after the fact also.

What do you think the plan is going to be from here on Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







