His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Is it coming soon?

Are you going to be seeing the arrival of His Dark Materials season 3 to HBO and BBC One really soon? We know that this is absolutely something that we want; however, there hasn’t been much of a clear timetable on it.

For the time being, what we can hand over is a mixture of good news and bad. Where do we begin?

Well, the good news is that filming for the series has been done for a good while and with that in mind, the easy assumption to make here is that the series is in post-production. As you would imagine, a fantasy epic like this requires a great deal of special effects and other elements in order to be perfect on the other side.

At the very least, there’s at least a chance we could see the show back later this year. In an interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, actress Ruth Wilson said (per Digital Spy) that the show will be out in November. Obviously, this is not confirmation of anything, and things could always change. It’s also likely that the show will air at slightly different points in the UK and here in the United States.

What we do know in advance is that this is going to be the final season of His Dark Materials, with the goal being to make it to the end of the source material. That excites us greatly; while you could have broken the books up further, it is obviously nice to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end to this narrative. Remember that this is something that not all adaptations get, especially ones that are this ambitious or expensive. Kudos to the cast and producers for making this work!

