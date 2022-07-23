American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: More news soon?

Now that American Horror Stories is out on FX, is there a chance for an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date soon? We mean this as no offense to the spin-off show, but of course the flagship is always going to command the most attention out of the two.

For those wondering about production, work has been underway for a little while on the upcoming season. Yet, FX and Ryan Murphy have been hesitant to share much of anything. This isn’t all that much of a surprise; we’ve seen them be incredibly tight-lipped about things over the years.

Be sure to watch our American Horror Stories premiere review right now! “Dollhouse” was a big episode, especially when it comes to tying into another big part of the overall franchise. Once you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more on it and the remainder of American Horror Stories.

We don’t expect too many more story-related details for a while. However, we do anticipate a premiere date. One will most likely come before American Horror Stories wraps up for the season. To go along with that, we might at least get a theme.

As for when it actually will premiere, we’d be shocked if we end up getting an early September start this time around. Instead, we’re thinking that season 11 will come out in October after the Hulu spin-off ends, and it will carry through most of the rest of this year. Fingers crossed we get a continuous story this time rather than something broken up into halves; also, we really hope that the show emphasizes quality over quality and doesn’t just try to throw a million things at the wall. The best seasons here are often the simple ones.

Related – Check out more news on American Horror Story right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to an American Horror Story season 11 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







