Snowfall season 6 premiere date: Some of the factors at play

If you are super-psyched to see Snowfall season 6 eventually arrive on FX, rest assured you are not alone. This is a show that has done an exceptional job getting stronger with each passing year, and now we are incredibly invested in how things are going to end.

Of course, in order to figure this out, we have to learn first and foremost when the show is actually coming back. That is taking a certain degree of patience.

Now, of course determining a premiere date for a show like Snowfall is easier said than done, mostly because there are SO many different components that come into play. First and foremost, you have to get production wrapped up, and that’s something that will take a good bit of time. Then, you have to make sure the episodes are edited together — or at least enough are to meet a sufficient airing schedule. Everything has to get to a certain point behind the scenes for FX to even consider a premiere date.

Once they get there, though, they can really start to circle possibilities on a calendar, but they probably don’t want to premiere it too close to some of their other hits. It makes sense for them to want to space things out! The easy expectation is that the final season will premiere in late winter or early spring, but we don’t want to guarantee anything. You can’t rush quality, and we’re fine if it takes a little while longer to deliver an incredible, emotional ending.

