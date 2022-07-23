Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date: Is news coming soon?

Are we going to be getting news regarding a Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date at some point soon? We do think there are some reasons for hope.

Let’s start off this piece, though, with some things that we already know with a certain measure of confidence. Take, first and foremost, the fact that a season 4 is officially happening at HBO Max. That has been confirmed for a while now, and filming first kicked off earlier this year. Depending on the post-production window for the show, there is at least a chance that new episodes could arrive on the streaming service later this year — especially since this is not a show that drops all of its episodes at once.

We do think there is incentive to get some episodes out there in either October or November. While a lot of shows have seen substantial delays between seasons due to the global health crisis, that has not been the case here! The longest we’ve had to wait between the end of one season and the start of a new one so far is thirteen months, which is even more impressive given the gradual move here from DC Universe over to HBO Max.

If we do get more Doom Patrol at some point before the end of the year, let’s hope that we get a trailer in late August or September. We’d like to see a solid marketing campaign behind the new season, and for the show to get as crazy and ambitious as humanly possible. This is one of the real appeals of a program like this; it absolutely feels like the sky is the limit and the people involved here never hold anything back. So long as that remains the case, we will be happy here in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Doom Patrol season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







