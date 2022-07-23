Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The factors in play at Netflix

The past few days have been great in terms of Bridgerton season 3 news; why not discuss a premiere date now?

The first order of business here is mentioning that production is very much underway, but it is also still in the early going. If you are hoping that we’re going to be seeing new episodes on Netflix anytime soon, you are both fooling yourself and setting yourself up for disappointment. A good bit of patience will be required here.

Now, we do think that the streaming service has already circled at least some possible premiere dates, though nothing has been solidified yet. We think that they are probably looking at things in terms of when production will be done, and then from there, when all of the episodes could be edited and put together. Remember that they have to wait until every single episode is done in post-production as a consequence of premiering all of the stories at once.

In addition to figuring out production and post-production, Netflix also needs to consider what else is on their schedule. They won’t want to premiere Bridgerton alongside any other major hit; they want to stretch this stuff out to ensure that people subscribe for multiple months! We wouldn’t expect it, for example, to premiere too close to the next season of The Witcher. We also think they will find a window for this show that has done extremely well for them in the past.

From the outside looking in, our feeling is that Memorial Day Weekend 2023 could be really tantalizing. The episodes should easily be together by that point, and it also is a weekend that has performed really well for Netflix in the past. This is, after all, when the first part of Stranger Things 4 launched! We don’t think we will get official news until next year, so a good bit of patience will be required.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

